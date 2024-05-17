NBC Securities Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,148,000 after purchasing an additional 225,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,890,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,002,000 after purchasing an additional 358,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.82. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

