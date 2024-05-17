NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,149 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.