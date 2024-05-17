NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 276,506 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after buying an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.8 %

VVV stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

