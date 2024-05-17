NBC Securities Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,683 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,150,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMB opened at $89.58 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

