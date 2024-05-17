NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 405,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,624,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,385,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $130.95 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

