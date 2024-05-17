NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,351,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

