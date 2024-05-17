NBC Securities Inc. Sells 253 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after buying an additional 604,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $564.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

