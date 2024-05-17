NBC Securities Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.60 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.