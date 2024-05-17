NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,012 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 65.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GNL opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
A number of research firms have commented on GNL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
