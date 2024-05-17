NBC Securities Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

