NBC Securities Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.17 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

