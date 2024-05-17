NBC Securities Inc. Sells 380 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.33 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

