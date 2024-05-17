NBC Securities Inc. Sells 380 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 76,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,372,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,194,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

