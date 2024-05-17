NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,801 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

GDV opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

