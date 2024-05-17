NBC Securities Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after acquiring an additional 289,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

