NBC Securities Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $207.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $209.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

