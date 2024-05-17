NBC Securities Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

