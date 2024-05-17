NBC Securities Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.