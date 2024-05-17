NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMAR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $348.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.