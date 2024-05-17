NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

