NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 960.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDRV opened at $31.72 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.