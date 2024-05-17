Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Upwork stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $889,478. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upwork by 33.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

