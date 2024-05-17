Neil S. Subin Acquires 50,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,265,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,923.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NN opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth about $12,195,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in NextNav by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

