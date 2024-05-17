Neil S. Subin Purchases 57,239 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin acquired 57,239 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $430,437.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,172,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,336,839.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Performance

NN stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. Research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextNav Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 887,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextNav by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextNav by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.