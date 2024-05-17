Neil S. Subin Purchases 57,239 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin acquired 57,239 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $430,437.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,172,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,336,839.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NextNav Stock Performance
NN stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. Research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.