New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

