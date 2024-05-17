New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $247,000 Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBC. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

