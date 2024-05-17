Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,644 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,603,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after buying an additional 1,047,645 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NEM stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

