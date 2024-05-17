NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $95.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

