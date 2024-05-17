Nima Ghamsari Sells 281,763 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $246,977.15.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $244,283.00.

Blend Labs Trading Up 2.9 %

BLND stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a market cap of $806.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Read Our Latest Report on BLND

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.