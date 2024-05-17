Nima Ghamsari Sells 281,763 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $246,977.15.

On Friday, March 22nd, Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $244,283.00.

Blend Labs Trading Up 2.9 %

BLND stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a market cap of $806.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Read Our Latest Report on BLND

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.