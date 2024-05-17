Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.09 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.21 ($0.07), with a volume of 242,212 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
