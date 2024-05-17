NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $110.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

