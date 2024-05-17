Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 514.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NU were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NU alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 24.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NU by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,165,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:NU opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.