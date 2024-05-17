NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $943.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $294.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

