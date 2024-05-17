NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $943.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $881.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $294.30 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

