NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $943.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $294.30 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.