ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 204,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 146,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,796,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,825,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

