Oppenheimer Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.64.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $256.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.83 and its 200 day moving average is $267.24. Workday has a 1 year low of $182.59 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 6.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

