Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $4.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s current price.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 2.1 %

PACB opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $59,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $80,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.