Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $943.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $881.99 and its 200-day moving average is $680.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $294.30 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

