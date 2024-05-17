Paul J. Diaz Sells 57,844 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Myriad Genetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after buying an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.