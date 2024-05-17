PayPay Securities Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PayPay Securities Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 70,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 232,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 163,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $189.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

