PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDSB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.