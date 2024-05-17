PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of PepGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.19.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday.

PEPG opened at $13.65 on Thursday. PepGen has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in PepGen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

