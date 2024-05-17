Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.70 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

PBR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.2 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

