Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.03. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 255,088 shares changing hands.

PNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$356.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,400 shares of company stock worth $35,695. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

