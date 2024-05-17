Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $214.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

