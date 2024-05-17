Precigen, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Precigen Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

