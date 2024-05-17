Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,801 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 203.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

