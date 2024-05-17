Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 2.6 %

Masco stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.