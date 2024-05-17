Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HSMV opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small\u002FMid ETF (HSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active fund of small- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on volatility forecast. HSMV was launched on Apr 6, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

